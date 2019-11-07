Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Patrick Fahey
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary RC Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Patrick Fahey


1932 - 2019
Patrick Fahey

Rutherford - Patrick Fahey 87, of Rutherford, NJ passed away on November 5, 2019.

Born in Ireland, Patrick was a Custodian with the NYC Police Department.

He was a member of the Rutherford Knights of Columbus as well as a Parishioner

of St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford. Beloved husband of 59yrs to Mary Teresa (nee McNamara) Fahey.

Loving father of Gerald, Joseph & his wife Paula, Maryann Connelly & her husband Pat, Paul, Seamus, Brendan, Bernadette Schulz, & Eileen Fahey. Dearest brother of Ned, Christina, & Julia. Cherished grandfather of Heather, Joanne, Ryan, Patrick, James, Alexandra, Colin, Anna, Matthew, & Liam. Great grandfather of Emla & Thomas.

Funeral Monday November 11, 2019 at 9:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato

Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:30AM at St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Family & Friends will be received Sunday November 10, 2019 from 5-8PM.

www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
