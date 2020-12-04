1/
Patrick Fraher
Lyndhurst - Patrick Michael Fraher 83, passed away at home on December 1, 2020 after battling years of prostate cancer and 3 hip surgeries.

Patrick was a loving and dedicated husband of late Dominica (Cervino) Fraher of 55 years, also predeceased was his father Michael Fraher & mother Julia Humphries (from Dublin Ireland), his sisters Julianna Hunter & Mary Nichols, his brothers Michael & James Fraher, late brother-in-law Poalo Cervino & wife Antonietta (Massa) Cervino living in NJ, late brother-in-law Cesra Massa & wife Antonietta Cervino living in Italy. He has a large loving & extended family who will deeply miss him along with with many nieces & nephews. In England & Ireland Maria Stanley, Wendy Pope, Linda Bendle, Margaret Hunter, Richard Stanley & Martin Stanley. Patrick has 13 great nieces & nephews, 20 great-great nieces & nephews. In New Jersey his nephews & nieces, Peter Cervino & wife Patricia, Joseph Cervino & wife Arlette, Marie Cervino, Robert Cervino. In California Dr.Mario Cervino & wife Michelina. In Italy nephew Gerardo Massa & wife Carmelina, Valentino Massa & wife Olga. Also an additional 16 great nieces & nephews,13 great-great nieces & nephews residing in New Jersey, California & Italy. Patrick immigrated to the US from England with his wife Domenica in early 60's. He lived in Jersey City for a few years with his Father in-law Pietro Cervino & mother in-law Maria (Mastrolia) moving to Kearny NJ in 1965 & working for Block Drug Pharmaceutical as a Machinist. He was instrumental in helping in the immigration of his brother-in-law Paolo & his wife &(4) young children in 1966. His support for the family continued until he moved to Florida in the mid 70's where he lived & worked for Tampa International Airport until he moved back in 2013 after the passing of his beloved wife Domenica whom he adored. He loved working on his cars, a Chevy Nova or his Ford LTD's. He loved traveling with his wife & enjoyed his boat for many years, he even toad it all the way to Florida when he moved. He had the knack to make conversation with total strangers. One of his favorite things to do over the last few years was to sit and have a cup of coffee at Shop Rite in Lyndhurst where he became friends with almost everyone that worked there.

Friends are asked to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lyndhurst, Wednesday 12/9 at 5:30pm. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospital for Special Surgery, 535 E. 70th St., New York, NY 10021, Website: hss.edu or The Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, website: pcf.org. Visit calhounmania.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial Mass
05:30 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
