|
|
Patrick J. Allen
Waldwick - Patrick J. Allen, 85, of Waldwick, NJ, peacefully passed away on October 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was met in the afterlife by his beloved Mary B. Loving father and father-in-law of Patrick and his wife Kate, Bridget Stafford and her husband Jeff, Mary Ann Zeldenrust and her husband Harry, Michael and his wife Denise, Jacqueline Backhaus and her husband Gary, Susan Friscia and Dan Garby, Deborah Gazza and her husband Mike. Also survived by former daughter-in- law Lynn. Adored grandfather of Patrick III, Jessica Jacobs and her husband Mike, Dan, Emma C, Alexis, Erin Levine and her husband Steve, Kyle and his fiancé Lori, Dennis and his fiancé Danielle, Duane Zeldenrust and his wife Jennifer, Marika, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Brianna, Ryan, Shannon, Garrett, Bren, Emma, Cheyenne, Sierra, Michael, Rosemary and Grace. Great grandfather of Andrew, Megan, Evan, Keegan, Owen, Teagan and Killian. Cherished brother of Richard Allen and his late siblings Ray, Dorothy and Lillian. Pat worked for the United States Postal Service and was postmaster of Saddle River Post Office prior to his retirement. He was a resident of Waldwick for over 60 years and a proud member of the Waldwick Fire Department for over 50 years in addition to being a former member of the Saddle River Fire Department. Patrick was a veteran of the Korean War and a member of VFW post 1049. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12 PM - 4 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey, NJ. A service will be conducted during the visitation at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waldwick Fire Dept, PO Box 202, Waldwick, NJ 07463 or The New Jersey Audubon Society, 790 Ewing Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.