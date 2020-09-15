1/1
Patrick J. Devine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Devine

Oradell - Devine, Patrick J. age 89 a longtime resident of Oradell, having emigrated to the United States from Donegal, Ireland in 1957 entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen Devine (nee) Gallagher. Devoted father of William Devine, Desmond Devine and his wife Katy, Rosemary Irvine and her husband Rob, Eileen Derbyshire and her husband Jim, and James Devine and his wife Erin. Loving grandfather of Eilish, Brianna, and Logan Devine, Robert, Bridget, and Mary Grace Irvine, James, his wife Samantha, and John Derbyshire, and Shane, his fiancée Julia, Noelle, Brett, and Bruce Devine. Dear brother of Thomas and his wife Lauretta, and Mary Agnes and her husband Dan. He was also predeceased by his sisters; Kathleen, Emma, Philomena, and Mary Bernadette. Patrick worked for many years at PSE&G in Oradell. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's where he served as an usher. Patrick was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday 3-7PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service Friday 8:30AM from the funeral home to St. Joseph's RC Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visit Patrick's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved