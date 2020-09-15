Patrick J. Devine
Oradell - Devine, Patrick J. age 89 a longtime resident of Oradell, having emigrated to the United States from Donegal, Ireland in 1957 entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen Devine (nee) Gallagher. Devoted father of William Devine, Desmond Devine and his wife Katy, Rosemary Irvine and her husband Rob, Eileen Derbyshire and her husband Jim, and James Devine and his wife Erin. Loving grandfather of Eilish, Brianna, and Logan Devine, Robert, Bridget, and Mary Grace Irvine, James, his wife Samantha, and John Derbyshire, and Shane, his fiancée Julia, Noelle, Brett, and Bruce Devine. Dear brother of Thomas and his wife Lauretta, and Mary Agnes and her husband Dan. He was also predeceased by his sisters; Kathleen, Emma, Philomena, and Mary Bernadette. Patrick worked for many years at PSE&G in Oradell. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's where he served as an usher. Patrick was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday 3-7PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service Friday 8:30AM from the funeral home to St. Joseph's RC Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visit Patrick's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
