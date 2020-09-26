1/
Patrick J. Dilworth
Patrick J. Dilworth

Saddle Brook - Patrick J. Dilworth, 51, of Saddle Brook NJ, formerly of Paramus NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21st after an almost 2 year courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Patrick was the cherished husband of Jo Dilworth (nae Van Cleaf) and loving, devoted father of Kayla Dilworth, the beloved son of Edward Dilworth and the late Eileen Dilworth, treasured brother of Marie Baragona and her husband Anthony of Pompton Lakes, Ed Dilworth and his wife Cindy of Maywood, their children Caiden and Sedona, and Eileen Brattole and her husband Joey of Bloomingdale. Patrick also leaves behind cherished cousins and extended family, many of which reside in Ireland, and countless dear friends. He was also a wonderful dad to his beloved cat Maemae and dog Kaiser whom had unfortunately passed away only recently.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4th from 3 to 7 pm at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home in Bloomfield. See brookdalefh.com for a virtual service at 4 pm and to view Patrick's full obituary.

Inurnment will be held privately at Glendale Cemetary in Bloomfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patrick Dilworth can be made to help fund the research of Patrick's brilliant and wonderful neuro-oncologist who tried tirelessly to save him:

Checks can be made to 'The Trustees of Columbia University'; (please indicate 'Dr. Iwamoto's Brain Tumor Research' on the check memo line) and send to:

Matt Reals

Columbia University - Gift Systems

P.O. Box 1523

New York, NY 10008

Or use this link https://medicine.givenow.columbia.edu/?alloc=16367

so that a better treatment and more hopeful prognosis can




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral & Cremation Service LLC
1284 Broad Street
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973) 338-5900
