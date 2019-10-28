Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Patrick J. Downes Jr., 78 beloved companion and life partner of 41 years to Eleanor Campbell, adored "Dad' of Bonnie Lynn Campbell and Darlene Juskin, father in law to Nick, guiding G-Pa to Cynthia, Tamara and Marley, smitten G-Pa to Ella, Jack, ToniAnn and Tommy. Pat is also survived by sons Michael, Robert, Patrick J. 4th, and Christopher, with 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, all of Arizona.

Pat worked hard his entire life and was as honest as the day is long.Pat was never short of his quick witted analogies of his current situation! Pat was a volunteer with EPVFD #1 for over 50 years serving the community of Elmwood Park which he loved. Pat was also an member of the Exempt Fireman's Association and a Life member of the Elks Lodge #60. Pat retired from B & C Vending after many years of service. Prior to that he worked for Spencer White where he helped in the installation of the footing of the World Trade Center.

He was a man with great pride and adoration for his family. He had many furry friends which broke his heart at their passing. And what a reunion he is having with his babies! Pat is in pain no more, and is walking with his 4 legged companions !! We will see you when we get there.

Funeral Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 11:00 a.m. Entombment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 9 p.m.
