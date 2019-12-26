Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick J. Foley Obituary
Patrick J. Foley 72, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Cabra West, Dublin, Ireland to the late Patrick John and Kathleen Foley. Before retiring, Patrick was a business agent for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades in Springfield. Beloved husband of Linda A. (nee Liskowicz) Foley. Devoted father of Coleen Curtis, Patrick Foley and Brian Foley and his wife Jennifer. Dear brother of Dolores Shearman, Marie Hegarty, Barbara Hoare, Annabella Zsamboki, John Foley, Colette Canavan, Yvonne O'Neill, Frank Foley and the late Brian and Tony Foley and his "sister and brother" Carol and Nicola Genchi. Loving grandpa of Fiona Curtis, Reese and Addison Foley who were his world. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, December 28th from 3-7 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
