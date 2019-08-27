|
Patrick J. McLoughlin
Ridgefield - Patrick J. McLoughlin on August 26, 2019 of Ridgefield, N.J., age 78.
Patrick was born on February 2, 1941 in Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim, Ireland and came to the U.S. in 1964. He had been employed by Circle Line for 40 years.
Cherished son to the late Patrick Sr. and Mary T. McLoughlin. Beloved husband to Bridget "Breda" (nee) Grogan. Devoted father to the late Michael McLoughlin (1992), Patrick Jr. McLoughlin and Regina McLoughlin.
Dear brother to the late Paul and survived by siblings Tom, Austin, Brian, Mona Martin, Ethna Jennings, Ann McCaffrey, Carol Corrigan.
He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Adored grandfather to Carl, Kyla and Michael.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:15am thence to St. Matthew R.C. Church in Ridgefield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15am.
Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm.
