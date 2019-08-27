Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Matthew R.C. Church
Ridgefield, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McLoughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. McLoughlin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. McLoughlin Obituary
Patrick J. McLoughlin

Ridgefield - Patrick J. McLoughlin on August 26, 2019 of Ridgefield, N.J., age 78.

Patrick was born on February 2, 1941 in Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim, Ireland and came to the U.S. in 1964. He had been employed by Circle Line for 40 years.

Cherished son to the late Patrick Sr. and Mary T. McLoughlin. Beloved husband to Bridget "Breda" (nee) Grogan. Devoted father to the late Michael McLoughlin (1992), Patrick Jr. McLoughlin and Regina McLoughlin.

Dear brother to the late Paul and survived by siblings Tom, Austin, Brian, Mona Martin, Ethna Jennings, Ann McCaffrey, Carol Corrigan.

He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Adored grandfather to Carl, Kyla and Michael.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:15am thence to St. Matthew R.C. Church in Ridgefield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15am.

Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now