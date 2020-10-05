Patrick J. Murray



Ringwood - Age 87, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020. Born and lived in Bronx, N.Y. before moving to Ringwood in 1965. He was the CEO of PJM and Sons in Ringwood for forty years. Patrick was a parishioner of St. Catherine R.C. Church in Ringwood and a Navy veteran. Beloved husband of the late Edwina "Winnie" (Cheney) Murray, loving father of Patrick M. Murray and his significant other Patricia Finch of Ringwood and Edward C. Murray and his significant other Grace Healey of Hewitt. Dear grandfather of Edward Ryan Murray, Samantha Ann Murray, Matt Finch and Kara Finch. He is predeceased by his parents, Patrick J. and Mary (Fennell) Murray and his sisters, Mary Waters and Cathrine Reidmier. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday from 3-7 pm. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine R.C. Church, 112 Erskine Road Ringwood N.J. on Thursday for a 10am mass. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Patrick was active in many organizations in Ringwood such as Ringwood Ambulance Corp for twelve years and was the past Captain (exempt member), Office of Emergency Management, Chamber of Commerce, Regular Republican Club, St. Patrick's Parade Committee and was Grand Marshal in 1997 and an Honorary Life Member of Passaic County Police Chief's Association. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ringwood Ambulance Corps 115 Alta Vista Drive, Ringwood, NJ 07456, Erskine Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, 70 Mohawk Trail, Ringwood NJ, Skyline Lakes Fire Department, 67 Edgewood Road, Ringwood NJ or Stonetown Fire Department, 169 Stonetown Road, Ringwood NJ.









