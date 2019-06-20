|
Goodyear, AZ - Patrick J. Tracey of Goodyear, Arizona and Glendale, California formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, passed away on May 30, 2019. Beloved son of Patrick E. and the late Kathleen T. Tracey. Cherished brother of Daniel J., Matthew S. the late Brian J., Mark E. and Jeanne J. Tracey. Loving uncle of Sean Mark Tracey of Wood-Ridge. Patrick was a graduate of Bergen Catholic High School. He then graduated from William Patterson University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Patrick spent his early years as a special police officer that led to an early career in security in NJ and Hollywood. After working in L.A. in various security positions, Patrick began his career with the U.S. Postal service. A severe Motorcycle accident led to early retirement. Visiting: Sunday 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 9 AM. Interment St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.