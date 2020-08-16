1/1
Patrick James Dowd
1964 - 2020
Patrick James Dowd

Atlantic Highlands - Patrick James Dowd, 56, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born in Teaneck, NJ on March17, 1964. After attending Teaneck High School and Johnson and Wales Culinary University, Patrick was known around the kitchens of the Monmouth County area, from chain brand hotels, to favorite beach places such as The Rum Runner. His love for food spilled over into his volunteer work in the local food banks and JBJ Soul Kitchen. He was huge movie buff, loved music, sang in a choir, and was an early and often investor in WAWA and Netflix.

He is predeceased by his parents Harold V Dowd and Catherine Dowd Zsizsek, niece Meghan Galvin and his nephew, Kyle Saunders. Surviving are his loving siblings, Mary Kay Galvin (Daniel), Raymond Dowd, Barbara Saunders (Reed), Christopher Dowd (MaryAnn), and stepfather Robert Zsizsek. Also surviving are many cherished nieces and nephews.

All arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Patrick's memory to the Monmouth Medical Diabetes Educational Center.

Please visit Patrick's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
