Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Patrick John O'Leary Obituary
Patrick John O'Leary

New Milford - O'Leary, Patrick John, 96, of New Milford formerly of NYC died peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Cork City, Ireland he moved to NYC as a teenager. Beloved husband of the late Doreen. Loving father of Richard & his wife Nancy of Plano, TX, Stephen & his wife Donna of Warwick, NY, Robert McGuire & his wife Rosemary of South Seaside Park, NJ, Douglas McGuire & his wife MaryEllen of Upper Saddle River, NJ and the late Donald (1979). Adored grandfather of Melissa, Richard, Jennifer, Robert, Brian, Kathleen, Stephanie, Stephen, Kelly, Colleen and Erin. Cherished great grandfather of 17. Devoted brother of Christopher and the late Denis, Sean and Mary Maroney.

Patrick was a WWII Navy veteran and served on the USS Charles Ausburne Destoyer. He was a 34 year member of the NYFD and retired as Chief of the 25th Battalion.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, September 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Oradell. Cremation will be private.

Please visit Patrick's tribute page at www.volkleber.com.
