Jupiter, FL - GALLAGHER, Patrick Joseph, 78, of Jupiter, FL and Oradell, NJ, passed away Nov 10th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Beloved husband of 51 years to Bernadette, devoted and proud father of 4 sons, Brian (Maureen), Sean (Priya), Kieran (Valerie) and Neil (Katie). He cherished his 6 grandchildren Molly, Erin, Maya, John, Owen and Lucille. Born and raised in Crossmolina, Mayo, Ireland, Patrick emigrated to the U.S.A. in 1962 but never forgot his home, family and friends in Ireland. He loved GAA sports and was on the 1962 Mayo championship Crossmolina team, which he painfully remained a Mayo supporter his whole life. After serving 2 years in the U.S. Army with a work ethic second to none, he worked for 35 years at Con Edison and Carpenters Union #608. In 1999 he retired from Con Edison, to Birr, Co. Offaly, Ireland and Jupiter, FL. He will be remembered as patriarch to his immediate family but also to his extended family of Rowlands. He instilled in his sons and grandchildren loyalty, love, hard work and giving to others. He was a true gentleman with a passion for everything he did. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, November 15th from 4-9PM. A Mass celebrating Patrick's life and faith will be held at St. Peter The Apostle R.C. Church in River Edge, NJ on Saturday, November 16th at 9:30AM with interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trustbridge Hospice (trustbridge.com). Becker-Funeralhome.com