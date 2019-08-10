|
Patrick Joseph Moran
Ridgefield Park - Patrick Joseph Moran, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 82 years. Born in Mullingar, Ireland, he came to the United States as a teenager and enlisted in the United States Army. Patrick also served in the Army Reserves following his enlistment. After working 25 years with the MTA, he went on to work as a security guard at Fort Lee High School from which he retired after 17 years of service. Member of the Bergen Irish Association for over 25 years in Bergenfield and Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge 1506. Patrick enjoyed his time in the garden and around the house where he would fix anything he could. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Connolly) Moran. Loving father of Peter Moran, Patrick Moran and Joan, Stephen Moran, and Sean Moran. Cherished grandfather of Daniel Moran and James Moran. Dearest brother of Jim Moran. Predeceased by several sisters and brothers. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, on Monday, August 12th at 10:30am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 11:30am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6pm. Vorheesingwersen.com