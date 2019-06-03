|
Patrick Joseph Taaffe
Teaneck - Patrick JosephTaaffe, aged 76, of Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1942, in the Bronx, New York. He was the son of Thomas Taaffe & Catherine (nee Finnegan). Coaching basketball was a recurring joy in his adult life. In his professional career, he worked as an educator and marketer in the health care industry. He enjoyed volunteering after retirement at the Teaneck Garden Club and served on the board for the Salvation Army. Patrick's passion was bread making, and among his proudest accomplishments were the blue ribbons he earned in the New Jersey State Fair King Arthur Flour Bread Contest. Patrick is survived by his wife Susan McGibney (nee Formicola). He is also survived by his children Ayanna, Janna, Patrick, and his stepchildren Thomas McGibney and Amanda Steng, as well as his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Delores Taaffe. Friends will be received Wednesday June 5, 9-11AM at the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee. An inurnment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bergen County Audubon Society, PO Box 235, Paramus NJ 07653-0235. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.