Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Kevin Page


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Kevin Page Obituary
Patrick Kevin Page

Rochelle Park - Patrick Kevin, 90, of Rochelle Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in the village of Coose in County Galway, Ireland in 1929, Kevin was the sixth of nine children of Thomas Page and Mary Robinson. Raised on a farm, he emigrated to the United States in 1949.

Kevin was a dispatcher for Grand Union Supermarkets in Carlstadt, NJ for 42 years, retiring in 1994, and a proud member of the Teamsters Union, Local 560.

While vacationing in the Catskills, he met the love of his life, Maureen. They married in 1955, and were inseparable until her passing in 2015.

Kevin was a devout parishioner of the Sacred Heart RC Parish in Rochelle Park. He attended daily mass for many years. He worked tirelessly in the late 1950's on the church building fund committee. He served as an original Eucharistic Minister. He volunteered his time with the Funeral Ministry as an altar server, and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He served as Sergeant-at-Arms of the Rochelle Park Seniors Club.

Kevin was an avid Giants, Yankee and Devils fan. He attended Giants Super Bowl victories and many Yankee World Series games, including the clinching game of the 2000 Subway World Series. He was present when the Devils hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1995.

Kevin's home, "Club 49", was always a busy gathering place for family and friends. It was a "must stop" for relatives from Ireland. All were warmly greeted with warm hospitality and a "Perfect Manhattan".

Cherished husband of the late Maureen Page (nee Gallivan). Loving father of Kevin Page of Hackensack, Maureen Page and her husband Michael Kemezis of Hackensack, Thomas Page and his wife Jean of Maywood, Dr. Kerrianne Page and her wife Nancy Gons of Bronxville, NY.

Grandpa (aka Gramps) was adored by his grandchildren, Meghan (Stephen), Thomas, Michael (Nikki), Paige (Jenny) and Rosemary. Papa cherished visits from his 4 great grandchildren, Naomi, Elliot, Michael Patrick and Joshua.

He is survived by his devoted brother Monsignor David Page (Florida) and sister Peggy O'Connor (Limerick, Ireland) as well as two sisters-in-law, Merlin Page and Nancy Page (both in Galway, Ireland).

Family will receive friends on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Monday February 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Ave Paramus, NJ 07652. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday February 18, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to The Sacred Heart Helping Hands Ministry, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -