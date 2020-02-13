|
|
Patrick Kevin Page
Rochelle Park - Patrick Kevin, 90, of Rochelle Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in the village of Coose in County Galway, Ireland in 1929, Kevin was the sixth of nine children of Thomas Page and Mary Robinson. Raised on a farm, he emigrated to the United States in 1949.
Kevin was a dispatcher for Grand Union Supermarkets in Carlstadt, NJ for 42 years, retiring in 1994, and a proud member of the Teamsters Union, Local 560.
While vacationing in the Catskills, he met the love of his life, Maureen. They married in 1955, and were inseparable until her passing in 2015.
Kevin was a devout parishioner of the Sacred Heart RC Parish in Rochelle Park. He attended daily mass for many years. He worked tirelessly in the late 1950's on the church building fund committee. He served as an original Eucharistic Minister. He volunteered his time with the Funeral Ministry as an altar server, and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He served as Sergeant-at-Arms of the Rochelle Park Seniors Club.
Kevin was an avid Giants, Yankee and Devils fan. He attended Giants Super Bowl victories and many Yankee World Series games, including the clinching game of the 2000 Subway World Series. He was present when the Devils hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1995.
Kevin's home, "Club 49", was always a busy gathering place for family and friends. It was a "must stop" for relatives from Ireland. All were warmly greeted with warm hospitality and a "Perfect Manhattan".
Cherished husband of the late Maureen Page (nee Gallivan). Loving father of Kevin Page of Hackensack, Maureen Page and her husband Michael Kemezis of Hackensack, Thomas Page and his wife Jean of Maywood, Dr. Kerrianne Page and her wife Nancy Gons of Bronxville, NY.
Grandpa (aka Gramps) was adored by his grandchildren, Meghan (Stephen), Thomas, Michael (Nikki), Paige (Jenny) and Rosemary. Papa cherished visits from his 4 great grandchildren, Naomi, Elliot, Michael Patrick and Joshua.
He is survived by his devoted brother Monsignor David Page (Florida) and sister Peggy O'Connor (Limerick, Ireland) as well as two sisters-in-law, Merlin Page and Nancy Page (both in Galway, Ireland).
Family will receive friends on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Monday February 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Ave Paramus, NJ 07652. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday February 18, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Patrick's memory may be made to The Sacred Heart Helping Hands Ministry, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662.