Hasbrouck Heights - Patrick M. DeGennaro 63, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Patrick received his Bachelors Degree in Health Care Administration from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY. He was a Registered Nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center for twenty-eight years. Patrick was a former volunteer EMT for BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service in Brooklyn. He was a member of Monsignor Fitzpatrick Knights of Columbus Council 7041 in Hasbrouck Heights and Bishop O'Connor Fourth Degree Assembly in Hackensack. Beloved husband of the late Connie A. (nee Vella) DeGennaro. Devoted father of Katelyn Marie DeGennaro. Son of Marion DeGennaro and the late Patrick DeGennaro and the late Mary Chinnici. Dear brother of Diana Betts and her late husband Richie, his twin brother the late Steven DeGennaro and his surviving spouse Anita and the late Dean DeGennaro. Son-in-law of the late Maria and Thomas Vella. Brother-in-law of Denise and Joseph Revello, Emilia and Michael Strafford, Vincent and Linda Vella and Louis and Louise Vella. Cherished uncle of Steven and Laura DeGennaro, Vincent Vella, David Vella, Sarah Strafford and Jami Betts and a great uncle of Luca and Emma DeGennaro. Services and entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service in Brooklyn, NY. would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
