Patrick McCloskey
Philadelphia - Patrick McCloskey, 56, of Philadelphia, passed away on December 22, 2019.
Born in Paterson, Patrick grew up in Ringwood and had been a resident of Philadelphia since 1990. He loved sports, especially softball and baseball, and was an avid Mets fan.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Irene; his brothers, Frank and his husband Malcolm Price, and John and his wife Suzie; and his nephew, John. He was predeceased by his father, Francis; and his longtime companion, Sherrie Lasala.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Friday, December 27 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Saturday at Our Lady of the Magnificat RC Church, Kinnelon. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.scanlanfuneral.com