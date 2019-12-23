Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Magnificat RC Church
Kinnelon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McCloskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick McCloskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick McCloskey Obituary
Patrick McCloskey

Philadelphia - Patrick McCloskey, 56, of Philadelphia, passed away on December 22, 2019.

Born in Paterson, Patrick grew up in Ringwood and had been a resident of Philadelphia since 1990. He loved sports, especially softball and baseball, and was an avid Mets fan.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Irene; his brothers, Frank and his husband Malcolm Price, and John and his wife Suzie; and his nephew, John. He was predeceased by his father, Francis; and his longtime companion, Sherrie Lasala.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Friday, December 27 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Saturday at Our Lady of the Magnificat RC Church, Kinnelon. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.scanlanfuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -