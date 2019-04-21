|
|
Patrick "Gerry" McGinnity
8/3/1932 - 4/21/2014
Until We Meet Again Those special
memories of you, will always bring a smile, If only we could have you back, For just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do, you always meant so very much, and always will do, too. The fact that you're no longer here, will always cause us pain, but you're
forever in our hearts, until we meet again...
On your 5th Anniversary in Heaven
Love forever,
Your wife Maura, Children, Grandchildren, Brother, Sisters, and Families