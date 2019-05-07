Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Casa Mia Manor House
577 NY-303,
Blauvelt,, NJ
Patrick Murray


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Murray

Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Patrick Murray of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, formally of Montvale, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, on October 19, 1950, to the late Ann and Dermott Murray.

Pat was a devoted family man who always put them first, who treated friends like family and who graciously gave to those in need. He was an avid golfer who loved the beach and warm weather at the Jersey Shore, Puerto Rico and Florida. He loved having family get-togethers and barbeques too.

Pat was a top-producing executive salesman who worked for various Fortune 500 companies throughout his career, traveling the world selling electronics and accessories.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Carol, of 36 years. He is survived by his children: Steven Murray (Diana), Michelle Deubel (Jared) and Christine Sokolowski (Mike); and five adored grandchildren: Devin, Kayleigh and Cole Deubel, and Juliette and Emily Murray. He will be sadly missed by his many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is also survived by his sister, Susan, and brother, Timothy.

Pat's passing will forever leave a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

We welcome family and friends to join us in sharing memories of Pat at his Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at: Casa Mia Manor House, 577 NY-303, Blauvelt, New York 10913.
