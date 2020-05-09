Patrick "Pj" O'Connor
Patrick "PJ" O'Connor

Waldwick - O'CONNOR, PJ (Patrick John) of Waldwick, born August 1, 1958 at The Valley Hospital and died May 5, 2020 at The Valley Hospital of Ridgewood. PJ attended St. Luke's Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph's Regional High School in Montvale. He pursued a degree in Communications at Pace University. PJ is predeceased by his parents, Ginny and Tom O'Connor, and his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his sister, Kerry and her husband, John O'Connor, along with their children, Katie and John. He is also survived by sister-in-law Trish and her children Tom, Mary, Patricia, Erin, and Eileen O'Connor along with his aunts Anne and Marge Fearon and many beloved cousins, as well as numerous friends. PJ cherished his hometown and his fellow Waldwickians. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The American Legion Post #57, 46 Franklin Tpke, Waldwick in his name would be sincerely appreciated. A celebration of PJ's life with extended family and friends will take place at a future date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
