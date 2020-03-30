|
Patrick R. Perno
Twp. Of Washington - Patrick R. Perno, 75, of Twp. Of Washington, NJ passed away on March 29th, 2020. Pat was born on November 17th, 1944 in Garfield, NJ, the son of the late William and Jeannette Perno. Pat was loved by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Perno (nee Thomas), daughter Robyn Krumrei and her husband Steve, son David as well as granddaughters Nicole and Emma. Pat also leaves behind his sister Janet Rose and her family of Wilmington, NC, and his brother Bill Perno, and his family of Mahwah, NJ. Pat started his career as a plumber and worked his way to becoming a Business Manager of Local 14 in Lodi, NJ in 1978. In 1985 he was elected Business Manager/Financial Secretary and Administrator of Funds, a post he held until his election as a UA International Representative in 1996 in Washington DC. Pat proudly served as General Secretary - Treasurer of the United Association from 2004 until his retirement in 2011. Pat had a few hobbies, but golf and playing cards at White Beeches were his favorite. Pat was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his granddaughters, they were his life. Pat was a good man and he will be missed. Please share fond memories, condolences and check for memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com.