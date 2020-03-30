Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Perno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick R. Perno


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick R. Perno Obituary
Patrick R. Perno

Twp. Of Washington - Patrick R. Perno, 75, of Twp. Of Washington, NJ passed away on March 29th, 2020. Pat was born on November 17th, 1944 in Garfield, NJ, the son of the late William and Jeannette Perno. Pat was loved by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Perno (nee Thomas), daughter Robyn Krumrei and her husband Steve, son David as well as granddaughters Nicole and Emma. Pat also leaves behind his sister Janet Rose and her family of Wilmington, NC, and his brother Bill Perno, and his family of Mahwah, NJ. Pat started his career as a plumber and worked his way to becoming a Business Manager of Local 14 in Lodi, NJ in 1978. In 1985 he was elected Business Manager/Financial Secretary and Administrator of Funds, a post he held until his election as a UA International Representative in 1996 in Washington DC. Pat proudly served as General Secretary - Treasurer of the United Association from 2004 until his retirement in 2011. Pat had a few hobbies, but golf and playing cards at White Beeches were his favorite. Pat was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his granddaughters, they were his life. Pat was a good man and he will be missed. Please share fond memories, condolences and check for memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -