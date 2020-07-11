1/1
Patrick Sargese
Patrick Sargese

Clifton - Patrick Sargese, 90, of Clifton passed away on July 11, 2020. Born in Bloomfield, he lived in Montclair before settling in Clifton. A devoted member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Patrick worked as a department manager for Pathmark, Waldwick, for 35 years before retiring in 1997.

Beloved husband of Aida (Renta) Sargese. Devoted father of Lisa Sargese of Clifton. Dear brother of Carmela Pomponio of Cedar Grove, Rose Marie Ferrara of Belleville, Vincent Sargese of Roseland, the Late Josephine Corino and Anthony Sargese.

Funeral Services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send gifts of food to his wife Aida, 411 Mt. Prospect Ave Clifton, NJ 07012. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
