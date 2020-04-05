|
|
Patrick T. Pisano, Sr.
Pisano, Patrick T., Sr. of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 99 years. He lived in South Hackensack for 46 years and has lived in Rochelle Park for 14 years. Prior to retiring, he was service mechanic for Heller & Usdan. Patrick also served in the Army during World War II. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Rochelle Park.
Beloved husband of the late Julia (nee Pendenza). Devoted father of the late Susan Gadino and her husband Anthony of Rochelle Park and Patrick T. Pisano, Jr.of Rochelle Park. Loving grandfather of Dr. Derek Gadino and his fiancé Julie Menendez, David Arrabito and his wife Maíra Cordeiro, Dylan Gadino and his wife Jennifer Cheselka, and Kerri Afromsky and her husband Jonathan. Beloved Poppi to Eliana, Jude, Maxwell, Jake, Luke and Enzo.
Patrick was an avid golfer and, until recently, was a cherished starter at Rockleigh Golf Course in Rockleigh, NJ and Orchard Hills Golf Course in Paramus, NJ. He was a sweet man with a memorable smile and strong faith who touched many lives. Patrick and his wife, Julia, were happily married for over 60 years. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends.
Due to present circumstances, a mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Rochelle Park for Patrick at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S Farview Ave., Paramus, NJ.
