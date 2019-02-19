|
|
Patrick Turco
Carlstadt - Patrick Turco, 66, of Carlstadt for eight years and formerly of Toms River for over 25 years, passed away on February 16, 2019. For many years, he was a self-employed contractor. Patrick was a member of the Saddle Brook Sons of the American Legion Post 415. He loved fishing, playing pool and collecting model trains. Loving husband of the late Barbara (nee Bucci) Turco. Beloved father of Danielle Turco and David A. Turco and his spouse Kandi. Cherished grandfather of Anthony. Dear brother of Anne Marie Ortiz and the late Rosemary Turco. Devoted son of the late Peter and Anna (nee Puzen) Turco. Caring nephew of Patricia and Marge. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friend, Danielle Zuwatsky. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. A Funeral Service will be held during visitation. Cremation will be private.