Patrick V. Tuccillo
Rutherford - TUCCILLO, Patrick V., on March 1, 2019, of Rutherford, NJ age 95. Patrick was born in Ridgefield, NJ and had worked as the superintendent of mail and delivery for the U.S. Postal Service in Hoboken, NJ. Patrick was a decorated U.S. Army Veteran having served in France, Austria, and Italy during WWII. He was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts and 2 Bronze Stars. Additionally, Pat was a member of the Rutherford Old Guard and a former Grand Marshall of the Rutherford Memorial Day Parade in 2015.
Beloved husband to the late Nancy (nee) Sozio (2013). Devoted father to Patricia Pollio and her husband Dominick, the late Stephen C. Tuccillo (2016) and his wife Anna. Loving brother to Jean Corrado. Adored grandfather to Christine Andicoechea and her husband John, Amy Tremble and her husband James, and Stephen P. Tuccillo. Cherished great grandfather to Ava and Joseph Andicoechea. Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 9:45 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting hours Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. For more information or condolences visit: www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com