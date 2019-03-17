|
|
Patrick Viola
Edgewater -
Patrick Viola passed away on Thursday 3/14/19 at the age of 54. Patrick is predeceased by his father, mother, and two sisters. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Maxine, three amazing sons, Patrick, Matthew, and John John, and his supportive sister, Dina. Patrick was also fortunate to be surrounded by many admiring nieces, nephews, in-law's, mother-in-law, Beverly Schmidhamer, and other family and friends.
Patrick was born in Fort Lee and grew up in Edgewater. Patrick worked as a business manager for Laborers Union Local 592 for many years. Outside of work Patrick loved to fish, play flag football, and spend time with family in Long Island and Lake George. Patrick was not only a role model for his sons but also for all the young athletes he coached in both baseball and football. One of his greatest passions was being part of the coaching team for the Fort Lee Jr. Bridgeman, where he was able to share his knowledge of football and love for the game. Patrick was known and respected for his strength, leadership, tenacity, wisdom, dedication, and support. He will greatly be missed by all.
Patrick's celebration of life will be held at Frank Patti Funeral Home on Monday 3/18/19 from 4pm to 8pm. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday 3/19/19 at 10am at Holy Rosary Church in Edgewater. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.