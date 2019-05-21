|
Patrizia Gemperle Hickey
Paramus - Patrizia Gemperle of Paramus NJ, beloved wife of Thomas J. Hickey, passed away on Friday, May 17th. Patrizia is also survived by his children, Thomas Hickey Jr. and his wife Ellen; Michael Hickey and his wife Holly; Constance Kingston; and Rebecca Lainovic and her husband, Sacha. Tom's grandchildren, Johnny, Troy, Brendan, Caitlyn, Rebecca Marie, Michael, Stefan and Miki also survive her. In Europe she is survived by her cousins, Roberto and Daniela Gaetano of Vienna, Austria; Rudy and Vanda Zotti, as well as other members of the Zotti family in Ronchi dei Legionari, Italy.
Patrizia was the only child of Anna Mininel and Bruno Gemperle, a member of the Swiss diplomatic corps. Born in Trieste Italy where she lived the first 4 years of her life, her father's consular appointments during her formative years took her to residences in Nice, Rotterdam, Lyons and, finally, Venice. She was educated in the French Schools wherever her family took up residence and studied languages at the University of Geneva, receiving a degree in translation sciences from that university.
After 37 years in Europe, Patrizia moved to Washington DC where she established an office for an Italian pharmaceutical firm, managing its international scientific meetings and coordinating its research program at Georgetown University.
Tom and Patrizia met serendipitously while on separate vacations in Elbow Cay, a tiny island in the Bahamas. Throughout their married life, they traveled extensively through the countrysides of Italy and France searching for the next best taste. They also managed to visit almost forty U.S. national parks and monuments, Patrizia's favorite parts of her adopted country.
Patrizia was a gentle woman of great dignity, always gracious and respectful of others. She loved to cook for family members and friends and took great pleasure in the company of Tom's Regis HS classmates and college fraternity brothers. All the while she kept her home open to extended visits from her Italian relatives. Anyone who had the opportunity to taste her food never turned down a second invitation.
Memorial donations in Patrizia's memory may be made to Regis High School, 55 E. 84th St., NYC.
A private interment will take place at Maryrest Cemetery later in the week.
