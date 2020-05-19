Patrizio Petrocelli
Patrizio Petrocelli

Hackensack - Patrizio Petrocelli of Hackensack, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 75. Prior to retiring he owned and operated P.J. Petrocelli & Sons Construction Company in Hackensack for many years, he was a member of the Hackensack Troast Athletic Club, a member of the Hackensack Chapter of Unico and he was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Tartaglione) for 49 years, cherished father of Pasqualino Petrocelli of Hackensack, Maria Fenner and her husband Jonathan of Hackensack and Luca Petrocelli and his wife Rosalia of New Milford. Loving grandfather of Jonathan, Michael, Joseph, Gianna, Kiara and Luca Patrizio. Dearest brother of Nina Petrocelli and her husband the late Carlino, Assunta Giangrande and her husband Roberto, Bernardo Petrocelli and his wife Frances and the late Bruno Petrocelli and his wife Elia and the late Carmela Petrocelli and her husband Enzo. Patrizio also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
