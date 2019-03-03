|
Patsy Ann Lamoreaux
Mahwah - Patsy Ann Lamoreaux passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, she was a long time resident of Mahwah. Before retiring, Patsy Ann was a payroll clerk with the Mahwah Board of Education for many years. She was the past Secretary of the Mahwah Historical Society, an avid knitter and crocheter of numerous afghans, blankets and infant caps; she was a member of carving clubs in Rockland County and the Northwest Senior Activity Center. She also sang in the Wyckoff YMCA Chorus. Patsy Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, William Lamoreaux, who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her three loving sons: Stephen (Stephanie), Philip (Miho), Richard (Shelly); loving friend Gail Kelly; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Alexander, Julia, Gregory, Emma, Andrew, and Hannah; siblings: Raymond, Ruth, Barbara, James and John; brother-in-law John Lamoreaux (Joyce). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. and then again on Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff.(vpfh.com) A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Darlington Ave., Mahwah. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Mausoleum in Mahwah. Contributions in Patsy Ann's memory may be made to the Mahwah Museum, 201 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ 07430.