Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
Nutley - Veltre, Patsy J. 94, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, moved to North Bergen in 1949 and has been a resident of Nutley for the past 29 years. He was an Army Veteran serving during WWII 1943-1945. Patsy was an Electrician for Melard Plumbing in Passaic for 40 years. He is predeceased by his siblings, Carmine and Mary Veltre and by his beloved wife, by Norma Veltre (nee Romano) in 2009. Patsy is survived by his loving children, Patrice Spiegel & her husband, Edwin and Jonathan Veltre & his wife, Susan, by his dear grandchildren, Jessica Spiegel, Meghan Maddalena, Lacey Spiegel, Kyle Spiegel, Alexandria Norman, Nicholas, Dominic and Christian Veltre, by his dear great-grandchildren, Brooke Maddalena and Elias Norman and by his sister Filomena Basile.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc, 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM. All will gather at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:45AM. Funeral Mass begins 11AM. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patsy's memory to the US Dept. of Veteran Affairs, 810 Vermont Ave, NW Washington, DC 20420 OR the , 986 S. Springfield Ave, Springfield, New Jersey 07081.
