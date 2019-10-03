|
Pattie Adams
Paterson - Pattie Adams, age 83, of Paterson, departed this life on September 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her son James "Bubba" Adams Jr. She leaves precious memories to her loving husband James Adams Sr., daughters, JoAnn Williams, Geraldine Solomon, and Barbara Jackson, brother, Mayor Leonard Williams, sister, Dorothy Lynch. She also leaves behind a son in law, Willie Jackson, daughter in law, Annette Adams, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. Service Saturday October 5th 11AM at the Seminary Baptist Church, 193 Haledon Ave, Paterson. Visitation 10-11AM
