Paul A. Maisch
Montvale - MAISCH, Paul A., 64, of Montvale, NJ, formerly of Lagrange, NY, passed away on Friday, June 12th 2020. Paul is survived by his wife Shuming Yu; his sister Peggie Maisch; his children Erin, Patrick and his partner Tania and Brian and his partner Amanda; his grandchildren Hailey Reilly, Jeremiah and Conor as well as his niece Emily. He is predeceased by his parents Warren and Theresa. Paul graduated with a Master's Degree in Accounting from Pace University and built up his reputation becoming a well-recognized banker, retiring as the CFO of Industrial Bank. During his children's youth, he loved spending time coaching their Baseball and Softball Teams. In his free time he enjoyed boating, salt water fishing, camping, travelling and playing bridge. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Thursday, June 18th from 3-6PM. Due to the pandemic, we ask all attendees to wear masks and wait on line outside if the building is at capacity. A Mass celebrating Paul's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Of Mercy R.C. Church on Friday, June 19th at 11AM with private cremation to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.