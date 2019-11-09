|
|
Paul A. Tramontozzi
Montvale - Paul A. Tramontozzi of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 94.
Beloved husband of the late Connie for 59 years. Devoted father of Paul D. (Cathy), Daniel (the late Marjorie), John (Patricia), Michael (Kathleen) and Valerie and the late Gerard Tramontozzi. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by his sister and 3 brothers.
Before retiring he was Operations Manager at Interstate Motor Freight in Carlstadt, NJ, and went on to establish Good Year Tire and Auto Centers with his sons. He was a United States Army Veteran of WWII, and was a recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman and devoted family man.
Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Mass 10 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Interment in Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY