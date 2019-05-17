|
Paul Altoz
Newark - Paul Altoz of Newark, NJ, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2019. He was the son of Annette Urban (Jupin) and previously deceased Ted Altoz, loving brother of Ted Altoz Jr., cherished nephew of Maureen Baron and Audrey Faronea; adored cousin of Jim Baron, Joanne Baron, Lisa Canino, and Paul Canino; and second cousin of five-year old Dylan Canino who adored him.
Paul worked for a time as operator on the switchboard at Saint Mary's Hospital in Passaic, NJ. He also worked one on one with patients at the hospital. He loved fishing and boating with his dad and family when visiting their summer home at The Thousand Islands in New York. He loved coming together with family for holidays and barbecues, as well as rooting for the Green Bay Packers.
He will be forever loved, missed, and remembered by our broken hearted family.
A Cremation Ceremony was private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future time.