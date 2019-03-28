Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
Fair Lawn - Paul Breslow, age 94, of Fair Lawn, NJ died peacefully on March 27 at his home.

Born in Hackensack, NJ to Morris and Rose Breslow (nee Rappaport), Paul spent his lifetime dedicated to friends, family and community. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force as a photo reconnaissance pilot during WWII, exiting service as a 1st Lieutenant. Following active duty, Paul obtained a B.S. in Marketing from NYU. There he met his wife, Gloria (nee Baker) of Paterson. After being called back to serve in the Korean War, Paul began a forty-year career selling continuous business forms. He eventually started his own company in Mamaroneck, NY.

Preceded in death by his older brothers, Irving and David, Paul leaves behind his beloved wife, Gloria of 68 years, his son Marc, his son Jay and wife Debbie, and his adoring grandsons, Rob, Kenny, and Danny.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10 am at Robert Schoem Menorah Chapel at W-150 State Route 4, Paramus, NJ. The interment will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery at 735 Forest Ave. in Paramus. Memorial donations may be made to The Opportunity Center in Fair Lawn
