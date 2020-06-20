Paul Cantilina
Wyckoff - Paul R. Cantilina age 58 of Wyckoff, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Paterson, Paul was raised in Wyckoff where he attended the Wyckoff Schools and ultimately graduated from Ramapo High School in 1979. He studied business at SUNY New Paltz, graduating in 1984 and received his Law Degree from the Vermont School of Law in 1991. For the past 29 years Paul practiced law in Franklin Lakes and most recently in Wyckoff. He was a faithful parishioner of The Church of the Nativity in Midland Park. His passion was his family, friends, traveling, cooking, entertaining and always learning. The house was always open for family and friend's day or night for a bite to eat and something to drink. His favorite material possession was his red 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX convertible with a 455. Paul is survived by his loving wife of almost 29 years, Hilary (nee Lawn), his devoted sons, Peter A. Cantilina IV and Paul R. Cantilina, Jr. He leaves his parents, Peter and Irma (nee Cordes) Cantilina, his nephews, Christopher and Mark Andersen, and Lee Williams and his niece Emily Williams. Paul was pre-deceased by his brother, Peter A. Cantilina III in 1991 and his sister, Carin Andersen in 2001. The Cantilina family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity on Tuesday June 23 at 10:00AM. Due to the situation of the day, restrictions dictate that 50 people will be admitted into church. Mass will be live streamed to the church's Facebook page, and other options may be available. Please check periodically. Interment will be private at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 07432 or St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Road, PO Box 67, Still River, MA 01467,
Attn: Abbot Xaviar Connelly. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com)
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.