Paul Christopher Kelaher
Cliffside Park - Paul Christopher Kelaher, 66, of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Paul was a graduate of All Hallows High School, NYC; Seton Hall University, S. Orange, NJ; a member of the Knights of Columbus; former Cliffside Park Volunteer Firefighter. He was currently serving on the Cliffside Park Board of Education & Housing Authority, a lifelong member of the Cliffside Park community, an active volunteer for any cause and avid supporter of all Cliffside Park sports and programs. Paul recently retired after a long career as Vice President of Corporate Sales for Estee Lauder in New York City. Paul is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Theresa Kelaher (Cerruti) and his beloved brother Thomas Kelaher. He is survived by his sister-in-law Jacalyn Kelaher; his cherished nieces, who were the loves of his life, Jennifer Reaven, her husband Jarred; Katie Kelaher, and grand niece and nephew, Charles and Mattingly Reaven. Also survived by numerous cousins and dear friends. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:45 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Church of The Epiphany, Cliffside Park, NJ, at 12:30 PM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting hours on Sunday, from 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations: , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, would be appreciated.