Paul D. Freeswick, M.D.
York, PA. - Paul D. Freeswick, M.D., 60, passed away on May 5, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ he resided in York, PA.
Dr. Freeswick received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson University and his M.D. from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Freeswick was the Medical Director of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, MI. Prior to this he held positions at York Hospital in York, PA, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. He completed his internship, residency, research fellowship and critical care fellowship at the University Health Center of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA.
Beloved husband of Cheryl (Carr). Devoted stepfather of John Weber and Lauren McCann and her husband Robert. Loving grandfather of John and Nicholas Weber. Dear brother of Donna Legath and her husband John, David Freeswick and his wife Joyce, Barbara-Jean Freeswick, Deborah Beodeker and her husband David, Lisa Falco and her husband Danny, Christopher Freeswick and his wife Kristi. Beloved son of the late Donald and Alberta (Ruszel) Freeswick. Dear brother-in-law of Vicki and John Astarita. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a grand-nephew.
To celebrate Paul's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.