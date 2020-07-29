Paul D. Kozmoski
Garfield - Paul D. Kozmoski, 81, of Garfield, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was born and raised in Nanticoke, PA by John and Mary Kozmoski. After graduating from high school he entered the United States Army and served honorably from 1958 to 1960. Upon discharge, he moved to Clifton and then Garfield in 1963. Although he may have "lived" in Garfield, Paul's true home was "at the lake" his home on Lake Willis in Thompson, PA. Prior to retiring at fifty-five, he had been employed in the Maintenance Department of Hoffman-LaRoche, formerly located in Nutley, for thirty-four years. He was a faithful parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Passaic and was a member of the Holy Name Society there. During the Easter and Christmas seasons, Paul enjoyed donating his time to volunteer baking babkas, cakes and making pierogis with the ladies of St. Michael's. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Kozmoski was predeceased by his daughter: Kathleen; two sisters: Mary Kozmoski and Rose Leciston and his three brothers: John, Michael and Myron Kozmoski
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Anne (nee Fortuna) of Garfield; his three devoted children: Daniel Kozmoski with Lorraine Suter of Linden, Kristyne Ruscingno with Michael Ruscingno of Hawthorne and Donna Portelli with Martin Schutzbank of Elmwood Park; three cherished grandchildren: Michael Ruscingno Jr. with Mykala Torres, Jonathan and Jessie Kozmoski; two great grandchildren: Wyatt and Juliana; two dear sisters: Anne Zendarski and Helen Lorah with her husband John; sister in-law: Margo Pelka with her husband Richard, brother in-law: Peter Fortuna; and many nieces and nephews.
A Byzantine Liturgy will be offered Friday at 10:45 am at the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel, 96 First Street, Passaic. Please meet at church. Interment to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel, 96 First Street, Passaic, NJ 07055 would be preferred and appreciated. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
