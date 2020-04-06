Services
Hawthorne - Paul D. Stewart, age 67 of Hawthorne, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Paterson, Paul had grown up in Ridgewood and moved to Hawthorne in 1978. Paul was the owner and former operator of Stewart's Delicatessen in Hawthorne. Paul Stewart was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Voss) Stewart of Hawthorne. Loving father of Krisfofor Stewart of Hawthorne, and Daniel Stewart and his wife Katherine of Ridgewood. Dear grandfather of Elise and Finley Stewart. Brother of the late Craig Stewart (2018). In the immediacy, all funeral services will be private. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (). (www.browningforshay.com)
