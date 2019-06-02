|
|
Paul David Stevens, Sr.
Pompton Plains - Paul David Stevens, Sr., 80, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Clifton, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Paul is lovingly survived by his children, Paul Stevens Jr., Kimberly Hooben and her husband Gerald, and Kelly Reer and her husband John; as well as seven grandchildren: Joseph Rooney, Nicole Tomos, Matt Hooben, Alec Hooben, Mia Stevens, Julia Reer and Johnny Reer; and his siblings, Robert Stevens and Jane Molnar. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Ann, in 2013.
Visiting hours will be Monday, June 3 from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the Stevens family.