Paul DePaola Jr.


1933 - 2020
Paul DePaola Jr. Obituary
Paul DePaola Jr.

Totowa - DePaola, Paul Jr. age 86 of Totowa at rest in Glen Ridge on February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of sixty six years to the former Ellen Guida of Totowa. Loving father of Denise DePaola of Totowa and Paul DePaola III and his wife Elia of Succasunna. Dear grandfather of Dayna Serenson, Marisa DePaola, Paul DePaola and Rachel DePaola. Also surviving is his beloved pet dog, Jack. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life. He was a Salesman for Garden State Ignition Supply Co., Totowa, for many years before retiring in 1992. Mr. DePaola was an avid golfer and a fan of Tiger Woods. Paul was a N.Y. Giant Fan, and played the trombone for the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra. He participated in all of the Italian parades and high school football games, and traveled to New Orleans every Memorial Day weekend. He cherished time spent with his family. Cremation was private at the request of the family. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa was in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
