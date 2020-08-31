Paul Dever



Bloomingburg, NY - Paul Dever, 66. passed away on August 26, 2020 in Bloomingburg, NY. He is predeceased by his mother Mary Carr Dever and is survived by his father, Alexander Dever, sisters Lisa (Frank) Golon, Nancy Hofmann, a brother Brian (Laurie) Dever, a niece and several nephews. A commital of cremains service will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Paul's name to the ASPCA of NY.









