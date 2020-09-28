1/
Paul E. Lockwood
Pompton Lakes - Paul E. Lockwood, age 8, of Pompton Lakes on Sunday September 13, 2020. He was born in Kearny, N.J. and lived in Wayne before moving to Pompton Lakes fifty-four years ago. He was a bus driver for New Jersey Transit for sixty years retiring in 2008. Beloved husband of Ellen (Ferralasco) Lockwood of Pompton Lakes. Loving father of Paul Lockwood and his wife Maryann, Roger Lockwood and his wife Lori and Amy Conklin and her husband Billy, all of Ringwood. Dear brother of Richard Lockwood of Texas and the late Virginia Thompson. Grandfather of Henry, Allison, Connor, Megan, Roger Jr. and Madison. Family and friends will meet at St Mary R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes N.J. 07442 (973-835-0374) on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 AM for a Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pompton Reformed Church, 59 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes N.J. 07442. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
