Dumont - Esposito Paul, a resident of Dumont for 46 years, formerly from the Bronx, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 83. Paul was the beloved husband to the late Concetta (D'Amore). Devoted father of Paul and his wife Karen, Antonio and his wife Denielle, Joseph, and Salvatore and his wife Alexis. Loving grandfather to Lauren, Julia, Victoria, Matthew, Antonio, Marcello, Concetta and Peter. Dear brother to Anna and Francesca and to his brothers who pre-deceased him, Joseph and Antonio. Arrangements through the Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dumont. Entombment at Maryrest Cemetery.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
