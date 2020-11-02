Paul F. Greenberg



River Vale - Paul F. Greenberg, age 72, of River Vale, NJ, passed away at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ on October 31, 2020 as a result of COVID.



Paul is survived by his loving wife Diane; two sons, Adam & Joshua; six grandchildren, Alycia, Madison, Collin, Tyler, Dylan & Ida; two sisters, Meryl & Madelyn; his cousins, nephews and nieces.



A Funeral Service will be held Wed., Nov. 4th, 12pm at the Moritz Funeral Home, 98 Route 303, Tappan, NY. Burial to follow at Tappan Cemetery in Tappan. Visitation Wednesday 10am-12pm.









