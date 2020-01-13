|
|
Paul F. Mangiafico
Port St. Lucie, FL - Paul F. Mangiafico, 68, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Ringwood, NJ and Hawthorne, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th.
He was born May 1, 1951, the son of the late Vincent "Jim" Mangiafico and Josephine Galante.
He was the Executive Director of the Hawthorne Boys' and Girls' Club for many years and was instrumental in building the club into what it is today. In 1979, he spearheaded the fund raising campaign to build the new clubhouse and dedicated countless hours to running the club. He also volunteered his time and served as a member of the Juvenile Conference Committee of Passaic County.
Upon retiring to Port Saint Lucie in 2000, he became a supervisor for QVC.
He enjoyed painting, photography, pottery, archeology and collecting antiques especially blue and white delft.
He is survived by his two children, Kristopher Mangiafico and D. Vincent Mangiafico, and their mother Suzanne Mangiafico; two sisters Jamie Lynn Detrick and husband Jim and Susan Mangiafico; and nieces and nephews.
All services were held privately.
Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, www.diabetesresearch.org/Give.