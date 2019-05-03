|
Paul Farber
Haworth - Paul Farber, an expert on international taxation and a retired partner at Ernst & Young who later became a principal at EisnerAmper in a long and illustrious career, died on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 92. Mr. Farber was born in Manhattan in 1926. He received his bachelor's, master's, and law degrees from New York University, where he served on the Law Review. In 2005, Mr. Farber received the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants Arthur J. Dixon Memorial Award, the profession's highest recognition for achievement in the area of taxation. Mr. Farber had been an Adjunct Professor of Accountancy at the Graduate Division of Baruch College, was a frequent lecturer at tax institutes around the world and the author of numerous tax articles. Surviving are four daughters, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His wife of sixty-four years, the former Elizabeth Cody, predeceased him in 2010. Visiting hours at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ will be on Sunday from 2 until 6 p.m. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 276 Haworth Ave., Haworth, NJ 07641. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that a donation may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.