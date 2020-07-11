Paul Faulise
River Vale - Paul Faulise, 88, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Karen; his children, Noelle Beckemeyer and her husband Tim, Sheryl Kilby and her husband Jim and his grandchildren Nicole, Kyle, Jake and Shane. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Monday, July 13th from 4-7pm with a celebration of his life and military service following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Musicians' Emergency Relief Fund at Erf.local802afm.org/donate
or by check to Emergency Relief Fund Attn: Andrew Schwartz, PO Box 153, Local 802 AFM, 322 W. 48th Street, NYC, NY 10036. Becker-Funeralhome.com